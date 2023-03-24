85.6 F
Friday, March 24, 2023
Pair busted after allegedly attempting to cash bogus check at local bank

By Staff Report
Alfred Woods
Sheena Lynn Woolever
A man and a woman were busted after allegedly attempting to cash a bogus check at a local bank.

Officers were called to United Southern Bank in Lady Lake on Tuesday after 37-year-old Sheena Lynn Woolever and 39-year-old Alfred Woods, both of Leesburg, attempted to cash a fraudulent $900 check, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Woolever, who was wanted on additional warrants, attempted to provide police with a false identity. She was arrested on charges of fraud, grand theft and other outstanding warrants. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.

Woods was arrested on charges of fraud and grand theft. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

