Friday, March 24, 2023
Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There is not one person that I’ve spoken to who does NOT not want the Brownwood movie theater to stay closed. This was one of the attractions that I loved because it’s absolutely a beautiful theater. I think The Villages should stop spreading their wings so far with building and start thinking about their residents!
There’s no movie theater for residents south of 44 and Lake Sumter, it is jam packed because they put Lazy Mac’s in there and then PERMANENTLY CLOSED the Spanish Springs theater! You need to start thinking about what the people want and re-open Brownwood.
Do we need to have a rally down there to reopen it?

Arlene Behmer
Village of Dunedin

 

