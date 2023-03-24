66.1 F
Friday, March 24, 2023
Teen arrested after leaving scene of hit-and-run crash on I-75

By Staff Report
A teen driver has been arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Skye Diamond Scott, 19, of Ocala, was involved in the hit-and-run crash at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Mile Marker 311 at Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A witness provided information about Scott’s blue Nissan Sentry, including the license plate number, to law enforcement. The witness described damage to the left side of the vehicle, including a “busted” driver’s side mirror.

Scott was heading south on I-75 when she was spotted and arrested.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

