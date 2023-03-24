83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

The Villages makes land purchase signaling more growth in Lake County

By Staff Report

A major land purchase by The Villages indicates Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is headed for more growth in Lake County.

Buffalo Hide and Cattle Co. has reportedly paid $7 million for 900 acres near Mascotte. The Villages is already aggressively building homes in Leesburg, and recently won permission to tack on some additional homes in The Villages of West Lake.

It’s another sign that even with all of the construction by The Villages south of State Road 44 in Sumter County, there is plenty of growth envisioned in Lake County.

The Villages began as a mobile home park in Lady Lake, which is located in Lake County. Growth spilled over into Marion County and was primarily focused for many years in Sumter County. However, in 2013, The Villages bought up the Pine Ridge Dairy site and created in Fruitland Park, showing its first foray back into Lake County in many years.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to charge people to come to the square

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident makes the case for charging people who come to the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages needs to listen to the people and reopen the movie theater at Brownwood.

I’m sorry we moved here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says he’s regretting his move to The Villages because of all of the growth.

The Morse family doesn’t care what we want

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says the Morse family doesn’t care what the residents want.

The Villages is destroying our communities

A Lake Panasoffke resident contends The Villages is destroying the rural way of life so many love. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos