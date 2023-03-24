The Villages makes land purchase signaling more growth in Lake County

A major land purchase by The Villages indicates Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is headed for more growth in Lake County.

Buffalo Hide and Cattle Co. has reportedly paid $7 million for 900 acres near Mascotte. The Villages is already aggressively building homes in Leesburg, and recently won permission to tack on some additional homes in The Villages of West Lake.

It’s another sign that even with all of the construction by The Villages south of State Road 44 in Sumter County, there is plenty of growth envisioned in Lake County.

The Villages began as a mobile home park in Lady Lake, which is located in Lake County. Growth spilled over into Marion County and was primarily focused for many years in Sumter County. However, in 2013, The Villages bought up the Pine Ridge Dairy site and created in Fruitland Park, showing its first foray back into Lake County in many years.