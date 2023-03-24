Villager fatally struck by golf cart was member of cycling club in The Villages

A Villager struck and killed by a golf cart Friday morning has been identified as a member of The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club.

Phil Martin, 80, of the Village of Charlotte was on his way to a club ride due to start that morning at the Bradenton Recreation Center.

He had been westbound on Hillsborough Trail on his bicycle in the multi-modal lane at 8:25 a.m. when a 69-year-old woman from Rochester, N.Y. was traveling eastbound in a golf cart on Hillsborough Trail, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The golf cart driver was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Ichabod Way, but was unable to see Martin due to the glare of the early morning sun. She turned into his path and his bicycle struck the right front portion of the golf cart. Martin was thrown to the roadway, suffering serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the collision.

The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club described him as a “good friend and respected club member.”