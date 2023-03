To the Editor:

I agree with statements made that charging a fee for non-residents to attend the square entertainment is fair and needed. It’s not unreasonable to institute “outsiders” a fee to come utilize our entertainment. $5 is affordable and fair. I am not a fan of our “Squares” allowing the public into our “bubble” for free. Maybe it will help with the public drunkenness, too.

Maryanne Pazienza

Village of Chitty Chatty