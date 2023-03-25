Beverly A Machak, 85 of Summerfield, FL formally of Waukegan/Zion, IL passed away at home on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Beverly was the daughter of the late Donald M & Anna Marie Augusta (née Moll) Hopkins. She was a former member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Wadsworth, IL and Saint Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield, FL. She enjoyed many crafts, knitting, crocheting, an avid reader, traveling and cooking. She formally worked for Zion Benton Township High School as their Food Service Director from 1982-2002 (16 years) prior to her retirement to Florida.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Anthony and their 5 children; Andrew (Pamela) of Zion, IL, Christopher (Annica) of Pleasant Prarie, WI, Gregory (Sharon) of Antioch, IL, Michelle (Guy) LaBarbera of Winter, WI and Steven (Carla) of Brownstown, IN. 10 grandchildren: Kenneth (Tara) Bettasso of Elk Mound, WI, Daniel (Hannah) Machak of Middelburg, FL, Brianne (Sean) Berry of Antioch, IL, Brittany (Ryan) Burns of Harriman, UT, Derek Machak of Zion, IL, Alec Machak of Pleasant Prarie, WI, Carly (Eric) Brenneman of Kenosha, WI, Eric Machak of Kenosha, WI, Anthony (Sara) Field Fort Drum, NY and McKenzie Machak of Gurnee, IL. 6 Great grandchildren: Liam Carroll, Lennox Berry, Alexander Bettasso, Elijah Machak, Greyson Field and Leo Bettasso. One brother, Donald Hopkins of Yankton, SD, sister-in-law, Genevieve (Jean) Butler of Gurnee and brother-in-law, Edward Machak of Mundelein, IL.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her twin sister Deloris, sister Jacquelyn Holland, brother in laws Aloysius, Bernard, Walter Gordy, and Gene (Paul) Butler. Sister in laws Bernice, Patricia, Francis, Patricia, Phyllis Gordy and Mary Hopkins. Nephews Keith & Kerry Compton and Donny Hopkins and Step grandson Matthew Burke.

Services will be held and announced at a later date. The family wants to thank Marion County Hospice for assistance in her care and asks that donations be made in her name to Hospice of Marion County in Florida or your favorite animal rescue.