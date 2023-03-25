Douglas John Markley

1951-2023

Doug grew up in Saddle Brook, New Jersey and attended Saddle Brook High School. He and his sisters, Kathy and Bonnie, enjoyed a household full of activities (flying a light plane with Dad, target shooting with home-produced bows and arrows, music and community musicals, evenings with cards and family friends, riding his motorcycle, visiting our grandparents in upstate New York). Close in age, he was especially close to his sister Kathy throughout life, along with her husband Frank and son Brian. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973, serving in the European theatre, mainly in Germany. He attended Bergen Community College, earning an Associate degree in 1978. He married Marjorie Bosch in 1979 (divorced 2002), and they raised two children, Matthew and Jessica.

Doug worked in automotive sales, Information Technologies, and served as Vice President of Information Systems at DRAGOCO, North America. When family events occurred, like his niece Gillian’s wedding or being a Grandpa, you could count on Doug to show up.

After retirement in 2018, he and his partner, Cheryl Baer moved to The Villages, Florida, where he entered wholeheartedly into the many social and recreational activities available to them. He loved being physically active (golf and pickleball), participating in and often leading rides with his Harley group, hanging out with myriad friends in overlapping social circles, and especially spending time with his daughter Jessica, her partner Tom, and his grandson Presley.

When life was cut short by a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, Doug’s spirit never gave up, although his body eventually did. His partner, friends, and family walked this final path by his side and he left this life surrounded by their presence, love, and support.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to family-supported charities such as Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Research Foundation at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City, Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, or the charity of your choice.

Doug will be laid to rest April 28, 2023 at 1 pm, Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.