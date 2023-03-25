Evening Rotary Club donates to three local food pantries

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages recently allocated the money received in the Rotary Fall Food Drive to three local food pantries. The club raised more than $2,000 from Winn-Dixie shoppers during the drive.

Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Food Pantry received $1,500. The pantry meets the needs of more than 140 families each week.

“This pantry helps families that live in the area of Weirsdale and Harbour View Elementary Schools.” said Food Drive Chair Kim Grassi, a Village of Pennecamp resident. “Our club volunteers at Harbour View and has helped both schools with school supplies and book deliveries. We really felt the pantry needed extra support.”

Grassi presented the check to Debbie Schuettler, the pantry’s operations manager who lives in the Village of Tamarind Grove. “This was a welcome surprise,” Schuettler said upon receiving the donation.

The club also donated funds to Forward Paths Youth Pantry, which helps youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system at age 18.

“We have been working with Forward Paths for a few years and realize their pantry has very specific needs for the youth that stop by their Leesburg office for assistance,” said Rotarian Kat Sizemore of the Village of Pine Hills, who volunteers at Forward Paths.

The committee also approved a $2,000 donation for LovExtension food pantry.

“Each month, the Evening Rotary sends a food packing team to pack 180-200 bags that we deliver to our home-bound elderly,” said LovExtension director Linda Krupski. “They know it’s a challenge for our pantry to keep stocked with certain items that meet the special diet needs of our clients. This donation will really help us restock the pantry of low-salt and sugar-free items.”

The next Rotary Food Drive will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the three Winn-Dixie locations in The Villages. Non-perishable food items will be collected during April at the Village Car Wash in Spanish Springs.

For more information about the Evening Rotary and the food drives, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com

