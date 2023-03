Glenda Sue Hefflefinger, age 74, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Glenda was born in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Howard and Ann Sprouse. Glenda was a retired waitress for Cracker Barrel in Ocala, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Hefflefinger. Survivors include her son, Mark Hefflefinger and two grandsons.

A private family service has been planned.