Saturday, March 25, 2023
Man to escape prosecution after shirtless commotion at Brownwood

By Staff Report
Nathan Scott Miller
Nathan Scott Miller

A man who caused a shirtless commotion at Brownwood Paddock Square is poised to escape prosecution.

Nathan Scott Miller, 41, of Oxford, was arrested Oct. 30 after he “was trying to create physical disturbances with people” at Gator’s Dockside, then Blue Fin Grill and Bar and finally Fiesta Grande, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When police found him, Miller was still at Fiesta Grande “posturing aggressively against numerous elderly patrons of the square,” the report said. Miller, who had the “strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath” refused to comply with commands from police and physically resisted being detained. He began kicking when he was placed in a patrol car, damaging a plexiglass barrier. When he was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, Miller told jailers he was “hammered.” The Massachusetts native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, a judge ruled that Miller could avoid prosecution in the case if he completes the terms or a pre-trial intervention contract which calls for him to complete eights hour of online anger management training and seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation. He would also be subject to random testing.

