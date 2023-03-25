68.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 25, 2023
By Staff Report
Michael S. Guarino passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the age of 73.

Michael was born in Stamford, Connecticut and was one of three children. Michael was married to his wife Susan for 45 years.

Predeceased by his father Samuel and his mother MaryAnn Lucia/Guarino. He leaves behind his sisters Gail Vanech and Diana Herold, his nephews Steven, Shawn, Justin, and niece Cherie. He also leaves great nieces Courtney, Juliana, Evie, Nevaeh, and great nephews Martin, Cooper, Case, and Ethan.

Michael is remembered by his wife’s brother Frank Zemola, James, Gary, and Sharon; all who would listen to his stories of baseball, Stamford, Babe Ruth Baseball League World Champions, his greatest love. He will also be missed by his aunts and uncle and numerous cousins.

