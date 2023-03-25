89.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 25, 2023
I cannot understand how these people think

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the letter from Maryanne in Chitty Chatty, I cannot understand how these people think. First of all, the squares are public property open to ALL. If you really want to create an issue, go the board meetings in Wildwood and Fruitland Park to see if those communities want to charge YOU for shopping or dining there. I really don’t think they would do that. We depend on those residents for so many things such as plumbing companies, electricians, landscapers and dozens of other companies to make YOUR life easy here. Next time you go to a square, say thank you to someone, it doesn’t cost anything to be nice.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

