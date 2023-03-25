Response to letter from our friend from Texas

To the Editor:

Tom, glad you came to visit and check us out. Here you can find almost every activity of your dreams, or keep to yourself and enjoy the beauty around you. As to the fenced in yard for unsupervised dogs, that is not a good idea around here. There are many predators – such as coyotes (and they are usually not alone), bobcats, fox, eagles, hawks and gators – who would love to snack on your pets. We love our pets in The Villages, but it is better to walk them on a leash (better for you, too, to get some exercise and a great way to meet your neighbors) or take them to one of our dog parks (where they get socialized and you meet people). Hope you find what is perfect for you. Best wishes.

Pat Miller

Village of Santo Domingo