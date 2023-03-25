89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...

Response to letter from our friend from Texas

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Tom, glad you came to visit and check us out. Here you can find almost every activity of your dreams, or keep to yourself and enjoy the beauty around you. As to the fenced in yard for unsupervised dogs, that is not a good idea around here. There are many predators – such as coyotes (and they are usually not alone), bobcats, fox, eagles, hawks and gators – who would love to snack on your pets. We love our pets in The Villages, but it is better to walk them on a leash (better for you, too, to get some exercise and a great way to meet your neighbors) or take them to one of our dog parks (where they get socialized and you meet people). Hope you find what is perfect for you. Best wishes.

Pat Miller
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I cannot understand how these people think

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Chitty Chatty resident who commented on the use of the town squares.

Revenue should easily support care of championship courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident says the math would suggest that the golf courses are generating plenty of revenue to support their adequate upkeep.

We need to charge people to come to the square

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident makes the case for charging people who come to the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages needs to listen to the people and reopen the movie theater at Brownwood.

I’m sorry we moved here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says he’s regretting his move to The Villages because of all of the growth.

Photos