Saturday, March 25, 2023
Sumter animal shelter holding Easter-themed adoption event

By Staff Report

Sumter County Animal Services is having an Easter-themed Adoption Eggstravaganza through April 8.

A variety of cats and dogs are available for adoption and/or fostering. There are senior dogs of at least 7 years of age, adult dogs, and puppies. Most of the dogs are medium-sized, ranging in weight from 40 to 70 pounds. There are a variety of cats and kittens available as well. Any puppy or kitten available only can be fostered until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered, and then they can be officially adopted.

If you are unsure about adopting a pet or if the pet is the right fit for you, fostering is possible while making the decision. Sumter County Animal Services also will foster animals short-term so it has the opportunity to experience home life, which can make them more adoptable.

All adopted animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will have received heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter. All Sumter County residents will receive a free county tag for their new pet!

Visit the shelter at 819 CR 529 in  Lake Panasoffkee and view the adoptable animals today. If you find an animal that you are interested in, please complete an online adoption application or visit the office and fill out a paper application. All adoptable animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To adopt or foster, please visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster

