Sunday, March 26, 2023
By Staff Report
John “Bart” Gilpin, 76, died at home in Summerfield, FL on March 4, 2023. He passed peacefully with his wife, Jennie, and daughter, Laura, by his side.

Born in Taylor, PA on December 7, 1946, son of the late John W. and Margaret (Kobesky) Gilpin. He attended St. Patrick’s High School in Scranton before entering the Marine Corps, stationed aboard the USS Forrestal.

Bart worked in the window treatment industry becoming an expert in the field while working as a salesman for Kirsch for 25 years, and later regional supervisor for 20 years in Florida.

Bart loved to play golf, enjoyed playing cards and could be found every Sunday watching NASCAR. Bart was a loving and devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, and brother. The memories we shared with Bart were those of laughter and tears and everything in between. He was at the heart of all of them and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Jennie (Kramer) Gilpin, Summerfield, FL; two daughters, Kristen Gilpin, Tampa, FL and Laura Hendricks and husband, Craig, Dunmore, PA; stepson, Brian Kramer and wife, Vicki, Brandon, FL; stepdaughter, Tamara Farnum, Summerfield, FL; brother, Bill Gilpin, Scranton, PA; grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, Jenna, Max, Jared, Andrew, Lacey, Brianna and Alyssa; and many other family members.

Proceeded in death by his half-sister, Donna Jean Nee; sister-in-law, Donna Cope Gilpin; and son-in-law, Adam Farnum.

Private arrangements will be made in the spring with service and burial at Dunmore Cemetery.

