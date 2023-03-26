Great Horned Owlet Changing Colors At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This great horned owlet at Briarwood Executive Golf Course was starting to change colors and move from the nest. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
