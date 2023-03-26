71.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 26, 2023
By Staff Report
Michael B. Austin, 74, of The Villages, Florida passed away on March 20, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born in Pelzer, South Carolina to Catherine and Joe B. Austin on April 25, 1948. Michael was a graduate of the University of North Carolina a true Tar Heel. Michael spent most of his career in the food industry with his last venture in the Greek Food manufacturing and distribution services. Michael was devoted to his family as well as golfing, cooking and spending many enjoyable times with his friends.

As a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Michael is preceded in death by his son Andy and survived by his wife of 12 years, Debbie. Children, Alison, John and Colleen and his brother Doug Austin of Jacksonville, Florida, as well as his grandchildren Dylan, Camryn and Jaxson and his nephew, Branden.

A church service at Lake Deaton Methodist Church and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be greatly missed but remembered by all. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162 in Michael’s name.

