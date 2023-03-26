71.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 26, 2023
type here...

Ocklawaha woman arrested in battle over her ex-husband

By Staff Report
Andrea Michele Westman
Andrea Michele Westman

An Ocklawaha woman has been arrested in a battle over her ex-husband.

Andrea Michele Westman, 33, was arrested this past Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Westman and the older woman were arguing over the older woman’s decision that Westman’s ex-husband should no longer be invited over to their home, according to an arrest report.

Westman became “confrontational” and followed the other woman from room to room. Westman took the older woman’s face in her hands and yelled directly in her face.

Westman complained to deputies that the older woman was “ignoring” her.

Westman was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter from our friend from Texas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers some advice to a Texan who recently visited The Villages.

I cannot understand how these people think

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Chitty Chatty resident who commented on the use of the town squares.

Revenue should easily support care of championship courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident says the math would suggest that the golf courses are generating plenty of revenue to support their adequate upkeep.

We need to charge people to come to the square

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident makes the case for charging people who come to the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages needs to listen to the people and reopen the movie theater at Brownwood.

Photos