Ocklawaha woman arrested in battle over her ex-husband

An Ocklawaha woman has been arrested in a battle over her ex-husband.

Andrea Michele Westman, 33, was arrested this past Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Westman and the older woman were arguing over the older woman’s decision that Westman’s ex-husband should no longer be invited over to their home, according to an arrest report.

Westman became “confrontational” and followed the other woman from room to room. Westman took the older woman’s face in her hands and yelled directly in her face.

Westman complained to deputies that the older woman was “ignoring” her.

Westman was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.