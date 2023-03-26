Officials to discuss problem of speeding on multi-modal paths in The Villages

Officials will discuss the problem of speeding on multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Speeding is among the topics to be discussed when the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Savannah Center. It is an open meeting and residents are welcome to attend.

The group will include the following participants:

Community Development District 1 – Bill Jenness

Community Development District 2 – Jim Cipollone

Community Development District 4 – Cliff Wiener

Amenity Authority Committee – Sandy Mott

Golf carts are only supposed to travel at 20 miles per hour on the multi-modal paths, however, few golf cart drivers adhere to that rule. Most golf carts are geared up to travel at much higher speeds.

In addition to the issues of speeding and motorized vehicles on the multi-modal paths, the group will discuss line of sight problems and pooling of water on the surfaces.

Wiener, president of the Property Owners Association, has lobbied for months to resurrect the group. He has said that residents are concerned about safety issues on the paths. He said it is important for elected leaders to continue to look at ways of improving the paths.

However, the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466, rejected the idea of bringing back the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group. So did the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors.

CDD 2 and CDD 4 are the only districts which have embraced striping on their sections of the multi-modal path. Meanwhile, CDD 1 supervisors have been under intense pressure from residents to do something about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and cars on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.