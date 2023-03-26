Villager arrested in own driveway to lose license in DUI case

A Villager arrested in her own driveway will lose her driver’s license in a drunk driving case

Linda Peters, 69, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Peters had pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at her home at 836 Regal Lane. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller. A deputy spoke with Peters and immediately noticed her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. She said she had consumed “one small can of High Noon,” according to the arrest report. She “swayed from side to side” during field sobriety exercises and the deputy had to catch Peters when she nearly fell over. She provided breath samples that measured .107 and .104 blood alcohol content.