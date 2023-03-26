87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 26, 2023
type here...

Villager sentenced to anger management after incident at restaurant

By Staff Report
Jan Bronistaw Smigielski
Jan Bronistaw Smigielski

A Village of St. Catherine man has been sentenced to anger management after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract and if he lives up to terms of the deal he will avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. The Bronx, New York native must complete eight hours of anger management training and stay away from a woman allegedly harmed in the incident.

Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza at Lake Deaton Plaza at about 7 p.m. Dec. 3 when he was standing at the hostess station and took a marker and grabbed a woman “by her lower facial area and chin, squeezed it as he attempted to write on her face,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested the following day at his home at 905 Ebling Loop.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents deserve priority at the town squares

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents deserve some priority at the town squares.

Lake County resident doesn’t welcome further encroachment by The Villages

A Lake County resident says she does not welcome further encroachment by The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It would be wrong to charge people to visit the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident says it would be wrong to charge people to visit the town squares.

Response to letter from our friend from Texas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers some advice to a Texan who recently visited The Villages.

I cannot understand how these people think

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Chitty Chatty resident who commented on the use of the town squares.

Photos