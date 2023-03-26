Villager sentenced to anger management after incident at restaurant

A Village of St. Catherine man has been sentenced to anger management after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract and if he lives up to terms of the deal he will avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. The Bronx, New York native must complete eight hours of anger management training and stay away from a woman allegedly harmed in the incident.

Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza at Lake Deaton Plaza at about 7 p.m. Dec. 3 when he was standing at the hostess station and took a marker and grabbed a woman “by her lower facial area and chin, squeezed it as he attempted to write on her face,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested the following day at his home at 905 Ebling Loop.