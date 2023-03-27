Driver sentenced to prison in 2018 crash that claimed woman’s life

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in a fatal crash in 2018 that claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.

Troy Kinkade, 28, of Plant City, was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court in connection with the crash that killed Kristi Reed, of Homosassa Springs, who left behind a son and three grandchildren.

Kinkade had been at the wheel of a 2017 Nissan Altima when he was spotted at 6 a.m. March 6, 2018 traveling 92 miles per hour on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper was pursuing Kinkade and attempted to overtake his vehicle which abruptly exited I-75 at State Road 44. Kinkade’s vehicle struck a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Reed, who died at the scene of the crash. Kinkade tried to flee on foot from the crash scene.

He was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended.

Three passengers in Kincade’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Reed had been born and raised in Homosassa Springs where she was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked for 20 years for Circle K.