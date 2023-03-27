89.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 27, 2023
DUI suspect fails field sobriety exercises in McDonald’s parking lot

By Meta Minton
Dustin Scott Edwards
Dustin Scott Edwards

A drunk driving suspect who claimed he had “two beers” was arrested after failing field sobriety exercises in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Dustin Scott Edwards, 42, of Ocklawaha, was driving a silver Ford F-150 at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when a 911 caller reported that his vehicle was being operated in an erratic manner on SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found the pickup and initiated a traffic stop at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

The deputy reported a “very strong odor of an intoxicating beverage” emitting from Edwards’ breath. He had “slurred mumbled speed and bloodshot watery eyes.” He said he had “two beers earlier in the day,” the report said.

The Illinois native “swayed” during field sobriety exercises and incorrectly recited the alphabet. He provided breath samples that registered .170 and .173 blood alcohol content.

Edwards was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

