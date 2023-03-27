83.2 F
Important voices will be missing from multi-modal path discussion

By Villages-News Editorial

Important voices will be missing from this week’s meeting of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.

The paths are an integral part of life in The Villages. The vast majority of Villagers spend some time each day on the paths, traveling in their golf carts, walking or bicycling. The safety of the paths is a major concern of all residents.

Thanks largely to the insistence of Property Owners Association President and Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener, the group, which was designed to include representatives of all parts of The Villages, will be gathering to discuss important issues with regard to speed and safety on the paths. They will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Savannah Center. It is an open meeting and residents are welcome to attend.

While CDDs 1, 2 and 4 as well as the Amenity Authority Committee will be at the table, the rest of the elected representatives in The Villages have concluded this meeting is not worth their time. These officials have essentially thrown up their hands and concluded, “There’s nothing we can do.” They’ve put it on the “too hard” pile. That’s a shame.

When bright minds come together and begin a dialogue, that’s when we start to develop the ideas to overcome challenges. We have to start somewhere. We wish more of our elected officials in The Villages understood that.

Letters to the Editor

