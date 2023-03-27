Kenneth E. Tarbox of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday March 21 2023 at the age of 74. He was born on June 30, 1948 in Lynn Massachusetts where he grew up with his mother and four brothers. He was married to Linda A (Turgeon) Tarbox in 1970. They had two children; Michael and Christopher, and moved to Chelmsford Massachusetts in the Spring of 1977.

He graduated from Fitchburg State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1977.

He worked as an Electrical Engineer at Raytheon for 42 years. He retired at the age of 60 and began the next stage of his career/life as devoted caregiver to his wife Linda, who had been diagnosed with ALS. Around this time, they began spending their winters in The Villages, Florida. This eventually became his permanent home. During his years in Florida he made many new friends, joined clubs and took part in many activities. He also found a new partner in Paula Heitkemper. Whom he spent the last several years of his life with. Traveling the world, pursuing common interests, caring for each other and enjoying life together. Paula was by his side until the very end.

Ken enjoyed genealogy and spent many hours researching and learning about his family history. He volunteered at the Wildwood Florida Soup Kitchen every Friday for 7 years. He was on the Advisory Board of the Single Baby Boomers South organization. He enjoyed being a member of The Villages Segway Club and drill team, and participated in many parades. He traveled the world extensively in his retirement. He had served his country for four years in the US Air Force and, as a Vietnam War Veteran, he was a generous contributor to Veterans Affairs organizations and the VFW. He was also a member of the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and belonged to the Men’s Bible Study Group.

He was a great person. A good friend. Always there when you needed his help, guidance or advice (sometimes even when you didn’t ask for it). He was a really good father in spite of, or maybe because of the fact that he grew up without a father. His own father passed away when he was just 6 months old. He was provider, teacher, baseball coach, caregiver, Dad, and Grampa to 3 kids that loved him very much.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Esther and Father Roy Tarbox. His wife, Linda. Three brothers; Roy, Ralph and Gilbert Tarbox.

He is survived by his brother Bob Tarbox of New Hampshire. Aunt Thelma and Uncle Bob of Florida. Son Michael, daughter-in-law Penni and grandson Christopher of Indiana. Son Christopher, daughter-in-law Kerry, and granddaughters Allison & Caitlin of New Hampshire.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at The Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages, Florida on April 16th from 4pm to 7pm.