Monday, March 27, 2023
New Jersey woman sentenced for illegally recording mother-in-law

By Staff Report
Holly Finley
Holly Finley

A New Jersey woman has been placed on probation for illegally recording her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Holly Ilene Finley, 40, of Wayne, N.J. earlier this month in Sumter County Court was sentenced to probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of eavesdropping. She will be allowed to serve out her term of probation in New Jersey.

The Villager went to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2021 to report that she had learned that her “soon-to-be ex-daughter-in-law” had audio recorded a FaceTime conversation the two had on March 6, 2020. Finley was in New Jersey when the FaceTime call was placed and she recorded it without the consent of her mother-in-law. The Village of Buttonwood resident learned of the recording when Finley and her attorneys later submitted the recording to a court in New York as part of a divorce and child custody case involving Finley and the Villager’s son.

