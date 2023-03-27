Susan Ansari

January 10, 1946 – March 23, 2023

Susan Ansari, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 53 years, Jon, at her side on March 23, 2023.

Sue was born on January 10, 1946, in Summit, NJ to Arthur and Margaret Anderson. She grew up there with her brother, Kurt, and graduated from Summit High School in 1964. She went on to graduate from Bethany College in 1968 with a degree in mathematics.

She worked for several insurance companies for a couple of years, and moved to Jersey City, NJ. She and Jon were married in December, 1969, and moved to an apartment in East Orange, N.J. Soon after they purchased their first home in Madison, NJ. They moved to Watchung, NJ, then back to Madison. During that time they purchased a summer home on LBI at the Jersey shore, which Sue absolutely loved.

She lived in Atlanta, GA for five years before moving to Cornelius, NC, where they lived on Lake Norman for ten years before moving to The Villages, FL in 2013. Sue loved living in Florida, becoming a golfer, and summering in NJ at the shore. Sadly, she fell seriously ill in 2015, and fought an extremely hard battle for the next seven years – amazingly never once complaining, proving how strong (and stubborn) she always was.

Sue devoted most of her life to caring for and loving her family, and hosting most holidays for the entire extended family, yet still found time to volunteer for so many causes, including tutoring underprivileged childrenmany places in the world.

She is survived by her husband Jon Ansari of The Villages, FL, her brother Kurt Anderson and his wife Dotty of Swedesboro, NJ, her brother-in-law Dean Ansari and his wife Marie of Plainfield, NJ, her daughter Jennifer Skasko of The Villages, FL, her son Jon Ansari, his wife Tina and their three children – Bryce, Lukas, and Tyler of Titusville, NJ, and her daughter Kayte Russ, her husband Barret and their children Aspen and Hudson of Huddleston, VA. In addition, Sue leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by the many friends she made over her lifetime.

“There will be no service in Florida, but a celebration of life will planned for this summer in New Jersey, near the beach that she loved so much”.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Judes Children Hospital or the Valerie Fund in Maplewood, NJ.