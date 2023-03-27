89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 27, 2023
type here...

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved to Summerfield approximately 10 years ago to escape the northeast. At first it was fine but now The Villages expansion is destroying everything in sight. Roads are impossible due to ever expanding medical facilities and chain stores. Once there was Sam’s and now there is BJs and others. We are not part of The Villages community but they sure control our lives and many other lives.
Living in Spruce Creek South is fine but once you leave the community all hell breaks loose. Traffic is impossible. Roads are being expanded everywhere. It appears greed has taken over and it is getting worse. Next they will reach for the Gulf. How much money do the incorporators need. The accidents near Walmart, BJ’s, Wells Fargo, Cracker Barrel are frequent. My car was totaled going to Wells Fargo. When will the insanity end?

Richard Wailionis
Spruce Creek South

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe the old days weren’t so great

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that maybe “the old days” weren’t as great as some seem to remember.

Residents deserve priority at the town squares

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents deserve some priority at the town squares.

Lake County resident doesn’t welcome further encroachment by The Villages

A Lake County resident says she does not welcome further encroachment by The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It would be wrong to charge people to visit the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident says it would be wrong to charge people to visit the town squares.

Response to letter from our friend from Texas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers some advice to a Texan who recently visited The Villages.

Photos