Village of Belvedere resident arrested in theft of pickup truck

A Village of Belvedere resident has been arrested in connection with the theft of a pickup truck.

Nicole Leigh Sumner, 44, of 2928 Manor Downs, is facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle following her arrest Saturday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner said that on Friday she had loaned her blue Ford 1996 truck to a friend. While the borrower of the truck was not paying attention and gathering some belongings, Sumner “hopped in the truck,” the report said.

Sumner said she left the truck in the 14000 block of SE 94th Avenue in Summerfield. She agreed to show a deputy the location at which the she left the truck, but when they went there, they could not find the truck. At the time the deputy filed the arrest report, the truck was still missing.

Sumner was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.