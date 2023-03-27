89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 27, 2023
type here...

Village of Belvedere resident arrested in theft of pickup truck

By Staff Report
Nicole Sumner
Nicole Sumner

A Village of Belvedere resident has been arrested in connection with the theft of a pickup truck.

Nicole Leigh Sumner, 44, of 2928 Manor Downs, is facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle following her arrest Saturday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner said that on Friday she had loaned her blue Ford 1996 truck to a friend. While the borrower of the truck was not paying attention and gathering some belongings, Sumner “hopped in the truck,” the report said.

Sumner said she left the truck in the 14000 block of SE 94th Avenue in Summerfield. She agreed to show a deputy the location at which the she left the truck, but when they went there, they could not find the truck. At the time the deputy filed the arrest report, the truck was still missing.

Sumner was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Maybe the old days weren’t so great

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that maybe “the old days” weren’t as great as some seem to remember.

Residents deserve priority at the town squares

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents deserve some priority at the town squares.

Lake County resident doesn’t welcome further encroachment by The Villages

A Lake County resident says she does not welcome further encroachment by The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos