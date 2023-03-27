Villager arrested on DUI after driving golf cart down Morse Boulevard

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving his golf cart down Morse Boulevard.

Jan Van Den Hengel, 74, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was at the wheel of his golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving on Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was northbound in the main roadway and was not in the designated golf cart lane.

The Pennsylvania native was chewing gum when a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Morse Boulevard and Madero Drive. Despite the gum, the “odor of alcohol was very strong,” the deputy noted in the report. In addition, Van Den Hengel had glossy, bloodshot eyes and slow movements. He did not have his driver’s license with him. He said he’d consumed “a couple of beers.”

However, about 30 minutes earlier, the same deputy had been called to Van Den Hengel’s home where his wife reported they had been involved in a “verbal altercation.” Van Den Hengel’s wife said he drank “approximately one large bottle of vodka and a few beers” that afternoon and evening. At the time, the deputy determined that Van Den Hengel was “intoxicated.”

At the scene of the traffic stop, Van Den Hengel indicated he is diabetic. EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and found that his blood sugar was normal. He was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but claimed his “knees were messed up” and would not do them. He provided breath samples that registered .197 and .192 blood alcohol content.

Van Den Hengel was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.