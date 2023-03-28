81.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is regarding the letter about Villagers deserving to park up front at the venues that are OPEN TO ALL not just The Villages.
I can’t believe how entitled you people are: workers using restrooms while working at the pool (what do you want them to do? Wear Depends?) You complain about the growth and all the outsiders that shop and dine there. The Villagers are the ultimate outsiders and your growth has gone on for years building more and more homes for more outsiders. And on the issue of charging people to come to The Villages to enjoy a movie or dinner is absurd! I live in Ocala and I think you all should be charged when you come to my city, is that reasonable?

Shari Spaeth
Ocala

 

