Intoxicated Summerfield woman arrested after leaving scratch mark on man’s chest

An intoxicated Summerfield woman was arrested after leaving a scratch mark on a man’s chest.

The man sought refuge Monday night at the Mobil gas station at 14725 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield after fleeing the home he shares with 44-year-old Nicole Jacqueline Franco, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said the Ecuadorian native had been drinking prior to an argument. He said she “began grabbing at him and scratched him,” the report said. The man showed deputies a scratch mark on his chest.

Franco said she did nothing wrong and said she did not know how the scratch mark got on the man’s chest. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the deputy noted in the arrest report.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where she initially was held without bond.