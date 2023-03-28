87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
type here...

Intoxicated Summerfield woman arrested after leaving scratch mark on man’s chest

By Staff Report
Nicole Franco
Nicole Franco

An intoxicated Summerfield woman was arrested after leaving a scratch mark on a man’s chest.

The man sought refuge Monday night at the Mobil gas station at 14725 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield after fleeing the home he shares with 44-year-old Nicole Jacqueline Franco, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said the Ecuadorian native had been drinking prior to an argument. He said she “began grabbing at him and scratched him,” the report said. The man showed deputies a scratch mark on his chest.

Franco said she did nothing wrong and said she did not know how the scratch mark got on the man’s chest. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the deputy noted in the arrest report.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where she initially was held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Photos