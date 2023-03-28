New buyers are being hoodwinked

To the Editor:

I agree with the writer about The Villages encroaching upon everything and the countryside. The greed of the management and the spoiled grandchildren of the founders is unmitigated.

They keep expanding and expanding and taking up the countryside all for the purpose of getting new homeowners to post a bond to finance their future expansion and then there are three raises in the last year in the so-called amenities fees which is just another name for increasing the money in their pockets.

Wake up people, they are hoodwinking all of the new buyers of new property of new homes to finance their expansion.

Rich Bea

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens