87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
type here...

New buyers are being hoodwinked

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with the writer about The Villages encroaching upon everything and the countryside. The greed of the management and the spoiled grandchildren of the founders is unmitigated.
They keep expanding and expanding and taking up the countryside all for the purpose of getting new homeowners to post a bond to finance their future expansion and then there are three raises in the last year in the so-called amenities fees which is just another name for increasing the money in their pockets.
Wake up people, they are hoodwinking all of the new buyers of new property of new homes to finance their expansion.

Rich Bea
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Maybe the old days weren’t so great

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that maybe “the old days” weren’t as great as some seem to remember.

Residents deserve priority at the town squares

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents deserve some priority at the town squares.

Photos