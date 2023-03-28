83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Villager allegedly drives into garage with woman clinging to his truck

By Staff Report
Kevin James Butler
A Villager was arrested after an alleged brawl that began when he drove into a garage with a woman clinging to his truck.

Kevin James Butler, 57, of the Village of Santo Domingo was arrested on a charge of battery Monday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The New York native exited his house and got into a red 2015 Chevrolet pickup. A woman had her backpack in the truck and followed him outside. The backpack contained her “visa, driver’s license and other important things,” according to the arrest report. She jumped on the side of the vehicle and asked Butler to open the door. He drove into the garage while the woman was “standing on the driver’s side rail and holding on to the top of the vehicle.” After he pulled into the garage, he closed the door, locking her in.

The woman opened the door of the vehicle and reached in to get her backpack. Butler grabbed the backpack and began to “scuffle with her.” She said he used an open palm to strike her in the face.

He was arrested on charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

