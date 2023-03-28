87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
type here...

Woman driving on suspended license found to have meth tucked in bra

By Staff Report
Nicole Emond
Nicole Emond

A woman driving on a suspended license was found to have methamphetamine tucked in her bra.

Nicole Madaleine Emond, 33, of Weirsdale, was driving a tan Buick at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 25 near the intersection with Smitty Road when the vehicle crossed over the solid white line and then drifted back into its lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a computer check revealed her driving privileges had been revoked in 2018. She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and transported to the Lake County Jail.

As she was being strip searched at the jail, detention staff found a clear plastic baggie which contained a crystal-like rock substance hidden in Emond’s bra. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. She is facing additional felony charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of methamphetamine.

She was booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Photos