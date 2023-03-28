Woman driving on suspended license found to have meth tucked in bra

A woman driving on a suspended license was found to have methamphetamine tucked in her bra.

Nicole Madaleine Emond, 33, of Weirsdale, was driving a tan Buick at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 25 near the intersection with Smitty Road when the vehicle crossed over the solid white line and then drifted back into its lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a computer check revealed her driving privileges had been revoked in 2018. She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and transported to the Lake County Jail.

As she was being strip searched at the jail, detention staff found a clear plastic baggie which contained a crystal-like rock substance hidden in Emond’s bra. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. She is facing additional felony charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of methamphetamine.

She was booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.