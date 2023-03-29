At what point did the winter visitors get priority for tee times?

To the Editor:
I agree with Cindy Walczak‘s post about being frequently denied for tee time requests.
About three weeks ago, I put in a tee time request for a foursome at Escambia Executive course. I placed the request on a Thursday for the following Wednesday and was denied. I’m not a every day golfer so I should have very few points against me.
My wife and I have been full-time residents of The Villages for well over two years. We are not snowbirds or vacation renters. I would think a full-time resident should be able to get a tee time.
At what point did the winter visitors get priority?
We did get a tee time outside of The Villages at The Lakes golf course on route 27. When you are forced as a resident to get tee times at golf courses outside the perimeter of The Villages, the amenity fee is a joke.
Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase