Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Betty Elizabeth McEuen

By Staff Report
Betty Elizabeth (Winn) McEuen, 91 of Summerfield FL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 23, 2023.

She was born in Macon county Missouri in 1931 to Dos and Helen Winn of Hannibal, MO. The youngest of four children. Betty will be remembered as a Loving Wife, Mother of five, Becky Sherer (Deceased), Debbie Clay, John McEuen, Mark McEuen and Susan Sellard. She was the Grandmother of twelve, Great Grandmother of six, and caring friend to many.

She worked in the Ocala Courthouse for 15 years in the passport and small claims section. Later in life, she worked at Bank of America as cashier. As a women of God, she served her church and community as a dedicated member of the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church. First as the pastors wife, then as Elder, and as a long-term active member of the congregation.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church at 11am 16303 SE 137 Ct Weirsdale, FL 32195. Flowers can be sent to the church or the family requests donations be made to the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church in her name.

