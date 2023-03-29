Richard Maurice Greenlee

73.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
By Staff Report
Richard (Dick) Maurice Greenlee, 84, went to his heavenly home on March 26, 2023, under the loving care of his wife and children, and the staff of Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, Florida. Dick was born November 7, 1938, in McCook, Nebraska to his parents Maurice and Anne Greenlee.

He served with the Army National Guard of Wisconsin and was activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dick married Angie Greenlee (Cushman) on April 22, 1961. Together they had two children, Carol, and Steve. They spent the early years of their life in Oshkosh, WI, Fremont and McCook, NE, and Rapid City and Mitchell, SD. After 36 years as a successful JC Penney Store Manager, Dick and Angie retired to Bella Vista, Arkansas. They spent many years traveling, enjoying their 5th wheel, and playing golf. Dick enjoyed photography, reading, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. They later moved to The Villages, Florida where they continued to enjoy a long-earned retirement and were blessed with many wonderful friends and neighbors.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Angie Greenlee of The Villages, FL; daughter Carol Rykhus and Bryan DeGidio of Inver Grove Heights, MN; son Steve and wife Harriet Greenlee of Dripping Springs, TX; four grandchildren: Sarah (Greg) Fedder, Lakeville, MN, and Lisa (Jake) Swenson Hudson, WI; Will Greenlee and Hanna Greenlee of Austin, TX; two great-grandchildren: Henry, and Lyla Fedder of Lakeville, MN.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be given in memory of Richard Greenlee to Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL.

