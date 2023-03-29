Snowbird arrested on warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation

A snowbird who owns a home in The Villages has been arrested on a warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Michael Robert Turney, 71, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 years of age or younger. He was taken into custody at his home on Bernard Lane in the Village of Ashland.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Turney splits his time between The Villages and Summit Lake, Wis. He has a Wisconsin driver’s license.

He and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2019.