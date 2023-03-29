66.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
type here...

Speeding driver with suspended license apprehended in rental car

By Staff Report
imagepage
Rashawn Barton

A speeding driver with a suspended license was apprehended in a rental car.

Rashawn Barton, 21, of Orlando, was driving the gray Chevy Malibu which was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 50 mp zone shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that the vehicle was a rental. A passenger in the car was able to provide the car’s registration and insurance information.

A computer check revealed that Barton has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and has had six suspensions of his license, as well as three convictions for driving while license suspended and he has multiple unpaid traffic citations.

The airport baggage handler was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Photos