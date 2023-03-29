Speeding driver with suspended license apprehended in rental car

A speeding driver with a suspended license was apprehended in a rental car.

Rashawn Barton, 21, of Orlando, was driving the gray Chevy Malibu which was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 50 mp zone shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that the vehicle was a rental. A passenger in the car was able to provide the car’s registration and insurance information.

A computer check revealed that Barton has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and has had six suspensions of his license, as well as three convictions for driving while license suspended and he has multiple unpaid traffic citations.

The airport baggage handler was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.