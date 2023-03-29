Former Cranbury, NJ resident Thomas Witt, 74, died March 25th at the Villages, Florida.

Mr. Witt was born in 1949 in Princeton, NJ to Emil and Esther Witt. Tom loved the game of golf, was a member at Peddie Golf Club, and played multiple times a week in retirement.

Mr. Witt graduated from Hightstown High School in 1967, attended NC State, and served in the United States Air Force and Reserve. He was a member of the Hightstown Elks, and retired from Cranbury Township in 2007, where he worked as Director of Public Works and Township Manager.

He’s survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Witt (Wright) along with a sister-in-law, 3 brother-in-law’s, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 31st from 5-8pm at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton St., Hightstown, NJ 08520.

Funeral services will be held, 11am Saturday, April 1st at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home.