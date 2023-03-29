65.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
type here...

Thomas Witt

By Staff Report

Former Cranbury, NJ resident Thomas Witt, 74, died March 25th at the Villages, Florida.

Mr. Witt was born in 1949 in Princeton, NJ to Emil and Esther Witt. Tom loved the game of golf, was a member at Peddie Golf Club, and played multiple times a week in retirement.

Mr. Witt graduated from Hightstown High School in 1967, attended NC State, and served in the United States Air Force and Reserve. He was a member of the Hightstown Elks, and retired from Cranbury Township in 2007, where he worked as Director of Public Works and Township Manager.

He’s survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Witt (Wright) along with a sister-in-law, 3 brother-in-law’s, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 31st from 5-8pm at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton St., Hightstown, NJ 08520.

Funeral services will be held, 11am Saturday, April 1st at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says The Villages’ expansion is destroying everything in sight.

Photos