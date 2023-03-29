Villager arrested on DUI charge after crashing Lincoln SUV

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her Lincoln SUV into a pole at the Sumter County Library at Pinellas Plaza.

Kathy Michelle Cain, 60, who lives in the Sugarberry Villas in the Village of Hammock at Fenney, was at the wheel of the SUV at about noon Tuesday when she hit the pole near a handicapped parking spot in the library’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after a witness called 911.

Cain appeared to be uninjured, however, it appeared she had been drinking. An officer noticed the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” and Cain’s speech “was very lethargic and slurred.” A “large, opened bottle of Fireball whiskey” was spotted in the SUV’s center console.

Cain refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she provided breath samples that registered .172 and .176 blood alcohol content.

She was booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.