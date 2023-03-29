Who determines who are the ‘outsiders?’

To the Editor:

I would like to know how you determine who is a Village resident and who is an “OUTSIDER”. Should we all have a big V tattooed to our foreheads to let people know we are Villagers? I have lived here for 23 years and go to the squares frequently. My husband and I love to see young families enjoying the music. The businesses on the squares could not exist if they depended on residents only. How narrow minded can people be to think that the squares are meant for them only.

Linda Dennis

Village of Santo Domingo