Ever left your mailbox key in the door?

To the Editor:

Last night I went to retrieve my mail at our postal station and noticed that someone left their mailbox key in the door. This also has happened to me and I was frantic for five days. Somehow it was returned to me through our very efficient postal delivery person, Dee Dee.

I took the key, put it into an envelope with the box number on it, explaining, and dropped it into the outgoing mail slot. The key fob was too bulky to put it in the “wrong address” slot. I then taped a note on the box door letting them know that their key was safe and the mail person had their key.

I highly recommend that you put your address on your mailbox key fob in case this happens to you. It can be returned to you without anyone knowing the box number. (Well, just you and the person who took the key out of the door!) Don’t let this happen to you. Peace to all.

Clifford Wendell

Haciendas of Mission Hills