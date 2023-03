To the Editor:

I agree with others that have been frustrated with “unaccomodated tee times.” This month alone my neighborhood group has been shut out multiple times. I’ve heard the same complaint from other full-time residents. If the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe slow down on the construction of homes until more golf courses are available. This is supposed to be a golfing community.

Deborah Edson

Village of Rio Ranchero