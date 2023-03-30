62.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Kathy Veronica Dombrowski

By Staff Report
Kathy Dombrowski
Kathy Dombrowski

Kathy Veronica (Boczulak) Dombrowski, 66, of The Villages, Florida, went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kathy was born on July 30, 1956 to Stephan and Louise Boczulak in Rome, NY. She did exceptional in school, graduating from Rome Free Academy in 1974. She went on to receive a dual degree in English and Psychology from Syracuse University.

Kathy married Daniel Dombrowski after graduation and spent 46 years together. She began teaching at Camden High School where she was adored by all her students for her kindness and generosity in and out of the classroom.

Kathy is survived by her husband Daniel, daughter Jennifer (Jim) Condon, son Gregory (Tracie) Dombrowski, brother Steve Boczulak, and her four grandchildren: Liam, Thomas John, Blakely, and Brady.

Kathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, and church. She spent many years active in the Rome Alliance Church and continued to be a blessing to others by serving and supporting other cancer warriors around The Villages.

Calling hours are 11am-noon Friday March 31st, 2023, followed by a celebration of life service at noon. Both services will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, located at 3990 FL-44 #105, Wildwood Florida.

