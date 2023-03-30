75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 30, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake man jailed after skipping court date on drug charge

By Staff Report
Edgar Boykin
Edgar Boykin Jr.

A Lady Lake man was jailed after skipping a court date on a drug charge.

Edgar Wayne Boykin Jr., 58, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The court date stems from his May 9 arrest on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. In that incident, Boykin was driving a black Chevrolet S-10 Blazer on U.S. 301 south of its intersection with County Road 472 when an officer noticed he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Boykin told the police officer he had given a ride to a woman from Fruitland Park and claimed that she used methamphetamine. He said the woman had lived with him, but he kicked her out due to drug use. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine in the ashtray. Boykin, who had been traveling alone in the vehicle, claimed the methamphetamine was not his and said it belonged to the woman to whom he had given a ride.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ever left your mailbox key in the door?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has a suggestion for keys that are accidentally left in mailbox doors at postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Natives struggle with the tidal wave of The Villages

A lifelong Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to explain how The Villages has impacted the lives of those who were here “first.”

At what point did the winter visitors get priority for tee times?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase takes on the issue of full-time residents having trouble getting tee times.

Who determines who are the ‘outsiders?’

A 23-year resident of The Villages would like to know how you determine who are the “outsiders” at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

Photos