Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

To the Editor:

I am saddened that in the day and age I’m having to write about this subject.

The Villages constantly emphasizes a healthy lifestyle, yet local restaurant owners and management STILL need to address banning smoking within their food/eating/serving areas.

While attending a group lunch seated on the patio at Palmer Country Club, we were assailed by smoke emanating from a man smoking cigarettes at another table near the breezeway entrance. The smoke smelled horrible, burned many eyes and really disturbed the majority of our group trying to enjoy lunch. The hostess was advised of the situation, however, we did not see anyone address the smoking issue with the man as he continued until we left.

This has happened before in the breezeway of restaurant-patio areas of other country clubs. I thought smoking in restaurants was banned? Is smoking allowed on the patio at a restaurant table where food is served or where it clearly can disturb others?

For the health of all, smoking (or vaping) should be banned at restaurants defined as areas where people dine inside or outside.

Jackie Hall

Village of Fernandina