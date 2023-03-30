75.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Sumter County residents can get rid of unwanted items on Saturday

By Staff Report

It’s spring and cleaning is high on the agenda for many. It is a good time to drop off any home electronics and hazardous waste at Sumter County’s “Amnesty Day.”

Amnesty Days are popular events for Sumter County residents with four events now held each year with three at Lake Okahumpka Park and one at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. Each collection day, the County typically receives hundreds of pounds of propane cylinders, more than 1,000 pounds of solid waste, and tens of thousands of pounds of recycled material.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Please DO NOT bring:

1. Biological/infectious waste

2. Explosives

3. Radioactive waste

4. Empty paint cans

5. Tires

This mobile collection will take place on Saturday, April 1 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E SR 44, Wildwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sumter County residents can drop off these materials free of charge.

